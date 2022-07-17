S

Main and emergency entrances temporarily closed at Trail hospital

Patients and visitors will be directed to the ambulance bay entrance.

Interior Health is advising families and patients who rely on Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) that as of July 11, the main and emergency department public entrances will be closed for three weeks.

This closure is to allow construction crews to work on enhancing the entrance access to KBRH.

The bus stop will be temporarily relocated closer to the interim entrance and greeters will be in specific locations to help assist people accessing the hospital. Signage will also be in place.

