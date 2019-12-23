Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami warning is expected after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of northern Vancouver Island Monday morning.
According to Earthquakes Canada, the earthquake occurred at 8:44 a.m. local time at a depth of five kilometres about 162 km west of Port Hardy.
The agency said there are no reports of damage.
Emergency Info BC said there is no tsunami threat.
No Tsunami threat to #BC https://t.co/snSXyxu96w
— Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) December 23, 2019
EARTHQUAKE Mag=5.1 on 23 Dec 8:44 PST.
Details: https://t.co/l02xeCbi5m Here
162 km W of Port Hardy
— Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) December 23, 2019
