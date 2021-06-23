One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the $70 million Lotto Max grand prize. (BCLC image)

One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the $70 million Lotto Max grand prize. (BCLC image)

Lucky British Columbian will share Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket in B.C. and one in Ontario will split the pot

At least one lucky British Columbian has hit the jackpot.

But they will have to share it with someone from Ontario.

After going unclaimed for weeks, the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot has finally been won. One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the grand prize, each taking $35 million in Tuesday night’s draw.

In addition, there are 46 Maxmillion prize winners. Twenty-one winning tickets were sold in Ontario, 11 in B.C., 10 in Quebec and four in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 25 will be an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

Previous story
Industrial fire outside of Trail ravages recycling plant
Next story
VIDEO: Risk-assessment tool for fully vaccinated people coming soon, Tam promises

Just Posted

Jewel Lake Resort (pictured here) lies roughly two kilometres North of Highway 3, between Greenwood and Eholt. Photo: Facebook - Jewel Lake Resort
Greenwood resort facing court action for alleged bylaw violations

Shoes and toys were placed by the altar at the Circle of Indigenous Nations of Castlegar Indigenous Peoples Day gathering on Monday. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar Indigenous Peoples Day gathering focuses on remembering

Manager Cora Muellner (left) and employee Rachel Ronson at Buddy’s Place in Nelson. Muellner is among local cannabis retailers welcoming changes to provincial regulations. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson cannabis retailers welcome provincial changes to delivery, hiring options

Waneta Manor is located on Laburnum Drive in Trail. Photo: Sheri Regnier
New elevator coming to Trail manor this summer, says head manager