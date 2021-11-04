Low COVID-19 cases reported again in West Kootenay

Creston led the region with 11 over one week

COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 24 to 30. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

COVID-19 numbers continue to flatline across the West Kootenay.

Creston led the region with 11 new cases between Oct. 24 and 30, according to weekly data provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The Nelson local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, had five new cases, as did Trail.

Castlegar had four and the Arrow Lakes area recorded just one. There were no new cases in Grand Forks or the Kootenay Lake area.

As of Nov. 2, Trail still leads the region with 84 per cent of all eligible people fully vaccinated, followed by Castlegar at 78 per cent and Grand Forks at 75 per cent.

Nelson is at 74 per cent, along with Arrow Lakes (73), Kootenay Lake (69) and Creston (68).

The age group with the lowest overall vaccinations is 12 to 17. Trail again leads with 76 per cent of teenagers fully vaccinated, but Nelson has just 57 per cent, followed by Grand Forks (53) and Creston (42).

