Louis Riel Day celebration coming to Grand Forks

The Boundary Métis Community Association will host a celebration and flag raising on Nov. 15

Boundary resident Jacqueline Lessard’s ancestry winds back through a mountain pass namesake (Yellowhead/tête jaune) to Alberta, across the prairies through the Red River Valley and east to New Jersey, where Peter Pangman, a founder of the Northwest Trading Company, was born in 1744.

Pangman, a great grandfather of several generations back to Lessard, married Marguerite Sauteuse, an Indigenous woman from the western prairies. Their son, Bastonnais Pangman, rose to be an influential Métis leader and buffalo hunter. He even helped found a Hudson’s Bay Company post at Turtle River, also known as Grand Forks, North Dakota.

But all this background went unknown to Lessard until about 10 years ago, she said.

“It’s something that I did not take lightly,” Lessard said, noting that at the time, she and her daughter, then 24, made a commitment to embrace their reconnected identities.

“If we were going to say yes, we are Métis, then we needed to do it to the degree that we felt comfortable to tell people we are Métis and to be proud of who we are,” Lessard recalled.

More than 100 people in the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary identified as Métis on the 2016 census, and now, to celebrate their culture, the Boundary Métis Community Association will be honouring their past on Nov. 15 at a ceremony to recognize Louis Riel Day (officially Nov. 16 in B.C.).

Riel, the infamous Métis leader and politician who advocated for the rights of his people, lead two main resistance movements – the first which led to the creation of a provisional Métis government in the Red River Valley, the second, again to assert Métis rights, culminated in his arrest for high treason.

But from traitor to devoted leader, from “rebellion” to “resistance,” Riel’s legacy is becoming better understood, and with it, the Métis nation in Canada.

“Often we say we’re this forgotten people,” said Lessard. “The Crown as well as the federal government did take our land as well, and there was the promise that there would be compensation well – that never occurred.”

Lessard, who is also a director with the Boundary Métis Community Association, attributes the shift in understanding to listening to a different group of storytellers.

“The difference is that now we acknowledge the historians of the day that were telling the story were trained, educated, probably British, historians.”

Now, history recognizes the voices of the Métis, who have been telling their own stories first-hand for over a century.

In 2018, B.C. officially proclaimed Nov. 16 to be Louis Riel Day in the province. Grand Forks, however, will be celebrating a day early. At 11 a.m. on Friday, the flag raising ceremony will start at Gyro Park – though Lessard encourages people to arrive around 10:45 to get settled into the fiddle music with a cup of hot chocolate.

Previous story
Public invited to learn about new Grand Forks floodplain maps
Next story
Advocates push for high-speed rail connecting Vancouver to Seattle, Portland

Just Posted

Public invited to learn about new Grand Forks floodplain maps

The City will be hosting a forum on Nov. 18 at Grand Forks Secondary School

Buyout residents ask for expert representation in land negotiations

City: ‘We’re really hoping that […] we can come to agreements that preserve people’s net worth’

Grand Forks advisory group asks church for criteria to run a shelter

Gabe Warriner of the River Valley Community Church told the group, ‘I’m committed, with clarifications’

Louis Riel Day celebration coming to Grand Forks

The Boundary Métis Community Association will host a celebration and flag raising on Nov. 15

Hundreds dine at borshch lunch in Grand Forks

One satisfied diner admitted to downing five bowls of borshch

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

B.C. teacher suspended for incessantly messaging student, writing friendship letter

Female teacher pursued Grade 12 student for friendship even after being rebuked

Disney Plus streaming service hits Canada with tech hurdles

Service costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, in Canada

Trudeau’s opponents: One gives him an earful, another seeks common ground

PM meets with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Rona’s ‘truly Canadian’ ads are inaccurate, watchdog says

Ads Standards points out U.S.-based Lowe’s acquired Rona in 2016

Advocates push for high-speed rail connecting Vancouver to Seattle, Portland

Bullet train could cost an estimated $50 billion

Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Brian Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season

Major donor Peter Allard takes UBC to court to get his name on all law degrees

Philanthropist claims school not adhering to 2014 agreement for his $30-million donation

Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000 Canadians by 2050

This increase is expected to cost Canada 396,000 lives, $120 billion in hospital expenses

Most Read