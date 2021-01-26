The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary reported to B.C’s housing ministry in November that local opposition has ‘impacted’ potential housing solutions in Grand Forks. File photo.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary reported to B.C’s housing ministry in November that local opposition has ‘impacted’ potential housing solutions in Grand Forks. File photo.

‘Loud voices of opposition’ hiding support for affordable housing solutions in Grand Forks, says RDKB report

The report noted ‘heightened anxiety, division, and polarity’ has ‘impacted’ chances to house vulnerable residents

Community opposition to widely supported affordable housing projects has “impacted” opportunities to house vulnerable demographics in Grand Forks, according to a recent housing assessment released by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB).

READ MORE: Grand Forks City Hall spends around $6,000 on recent Moto clean up

READ MORE: Grand Forks city council votes down washing station at Moto site

The Regional Housing Needs Report was written by the Vancouver firm, CitySpaces Consulting. Researchers based their findings partly on 2016 Canada census data and economic indicators for British Columbia’s Southern Interior. The report marks the RDKB’s first ever five-year housing assessment under a 2019 provision of the Local Government Act, according to the report’s introduction.

The report offers “a snap shot of what we need” in terms of housing solutions, Boundary Family Services’ (BFS) director Darren Pratt told the Grand Forks Social Services Advisory Group (SSAG) at its last meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 20.

In particular, the report notes “heightened anxiety, division, and polarity on delivering affordable housing projects in Grand Forks,” “high-level of support” for which “is somewhat hidden behind loud voices of opposition.” Housing gaps identified in the report include the need for “year-round emergency shelter” in the community and “transitional and supportive housing.” Residents experiencing homelessness and those suffering from mental health and addiction are “facing the greatest challenge [in] finding and affording housing,” the report says.

Grand Forks’ housing shortage was exacerbated by and “cannot be separate from” the 2018 freshet, which the report says displaced “nearly 2,800 residents in the centre Boundary area,” damaging or destroying around 400 homes on city properties.

The report meanwhile predicts a housing surplus of 267 city units by 2031. BFS director Pratt, who sat on the report’s steering committee, said a draft version of the report cited data suggesting a long-term population decline and shrinking economy prospects across the RDKB.

“Economic development, I think, is definitely the conversation that needs to be had as part of this housing issue,” he told the SSAG committee.

Pratt said the city’s housing crisis calls for a “comprehensive strategy,” explaining that “just putting in a year round shelter won’t ameliorate any of the long-term problems.”

The Housing Needs Report also notes affordable housing barriers in the way of low to moderate income families. The report also highlights that homelessness solutions were lacking in neighbouring Trail.

The report shows slightly better prospects for rural Grand Forks and Christina Lake, where “mobile homes are starting to show their age,” and where local cannabis operations are expected to create around 100 jobs over the long term.

This report is available on the RDKB’s website under the heading “Join the Conversation.”

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

addictionsCommunityGrand ForksHomelesshomeless housingmental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top Florida official makes pitch for Tokyo Olympics to be moved there, despite pandemic
Next story
MLA Clovechok continues to work on reducing mortality rate of big horn sheep in Radium

Just Posted

Grand Forks RCMP Cst. Eileen O’Mahony, left, and Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Dep. Chief Stephane Dionne report back to their departments at the scene of Tuesday’s single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 3, west of Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Driver leaves Hwy. 3 rollover through broken window, west of Grand Forks

Grand Forks RCMP taped off the scene at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary reported to B.C’s housing ministry in November that local opposition has ‘impacted’ potential housing solutions in Grand Forks. File photo.
‘Loud voices of opposition’ hiding support for affordable housing solutions in Grand Forks, says RDKB report

The report noted ‘heightened anxiety, division, and polarity’ has ‘impacted’ chances to house vulnerable residents

Energy consultant Michèle Deluca and city building inspector Sam Ellison are researching how to account for embodied carbon when calculating a new building’s carbon footprint. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson researches climate impact of embodied carbon in new buildings

Embodied carbon is the footprint of the manufacture and transport of building materials

The Quartz Creek watershed is located in the area behind the small community of Ymir south of Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
Timber companies swap management of controversial Ymir watershed

Fruitvale’s ATCO Wood Products is now overseeing Quartz Creek

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
3 deaths, 234 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

One death connected to outbreak at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital, where 20 patients and 28 staff have tested positive

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Five big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19:

‘What should be done to reduce the harms the next time a virus arises?’ Disease control experts answer

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver man calls 911 to report his own stabbing, leading to arrest: police

Officers located the suspect a few blocks away. He was holding a bloody knife.

Vernon has agreed to a goose cull to control the over-populated invasive species making a muck of area parks and beaches. (Morning Star file photo)
Okanagan city pulls the trigger on goose cull

City asking neighbours to also help control over-population of geese

(We Animals/BC SPCA)
BC SPCA slams proposed changes to mink farm standards after 2 COVID outbreaks

Changes allow use of carbon monoxide to kill mink

FILE – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks at a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine CEO ‘very, very clear’ that Canada’s contracts will be honoured: Trudeau

Trudeau says he spoke to Moderna CEO on the morning of Jan. 26

Ben Tyler was working on a Nicola area ranch when he disappeared. File photo Ben Tyler was working on a Nicola area ranch when he disappeared. File photo
2 years after his riderless horse was found, police believe Merritt cowboy was killed

Two years after he went missing, Ben Tyner’s family makes video plea for information

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau teases stricter travel measures; Canadians flying to U.S. now need COVID test

Prime minister says measures need to not hurt imports and essential trade

Seats in the waiting area of domestic departures lounge of Calgary International Airport are seen with caution tape on them on June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
3-in-4 Canadians in favour of banning interprovincial travel: Poll

According to Research Co., 80 per cent of Canadians would like to see restrictions imposed

Most Read