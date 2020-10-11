Lost dog found wandering Grand Forks’ Central Ave.

Two Grand Forks women are trying to find the owner of a black dog they found wandering Central Avenue Sunday morning, Oct. 11.

Moms Amanda Rose and Kelly Divine were walking to City Park with their children when, nearing Total Pet, they said they were greeted by a wet, disheveled, but generally happy female Labrador retriever-cross weighing around 60 pounds. The dog was wearing a choke chain with no tag on it. Rose and Divine could not find an identifying tattoo on the inside of the dog’s ears.

Rose said she happened to be carrying her dog’s leash at the time, and led the dog to the park, where she happily splashed in puddles from last night’s rain.

Grand Forks moms Amanda Rose, left, and Kelly Divine, right, found a lost dog Sunday morning, Oct. 11. Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call, email, or Facebook message the Grand Forks Gazette. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The dog has a streak of white fur running across her chest and running down towards her belly. She is very friendly and appeared to be healthy and well-fed when this reporter caught up to her at around 10:30 a.m.

She is being cared for until her owner can be found. To that end, anyone with information about the dog, or who knows how to get in touch with her owner is asked to please call, email or send a Facebook message to the Gazette.

