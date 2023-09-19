South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings announced Sept. 12 he is not seeking re-election. Photo: Parliment of Canada

Longtime NDP MP Richard Cannings not seeking re-election

Member for South Okanagan-West Kootenay ‘proud’ of accomplishments

After a decade in federal politics, Richard Cannings, longtime NDP MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay is not seeking re-election.

He announced Sept. 12 that he will not be running in the next election, which is scheduled to take place in 2025. Cannings has had an influential and successful career as an opposition MP that punched well above his weight with his party holding the balance of power during consecutive minority governments, stated a news release from the NDP.

“It has been an honour to represent the diverse and passionate people across this beautiful riding. I got into politics to work across party lines and get things done,” he stated in the release. “I’m proud of what our party has accomplished and the key legislation I brought forward to make a difference in our region and across Canada.”

Among Cannings’ successes are the adoption of his Use of Wood in Federal Infrastructure bill that supports the mass timber industry in our riding; his work on the excise tax exemption in support of local beverage producers; significant work to win meaningful action to tackle climate change, including accelerated measures for emission reductions, just transition legislation and real action to phase out subsidies to the fossil fuel sector. Cannings has also worked to secure better protection for species at risk and enhance protection of lakes and rivers in BC.

As part of the Official Opposition NDP caucus, Cannings work has included the achievement of dental care for all Canadians – the biggest expansion of Canada’s public health care system since its inception; the passing of the Canada Child Care Act, securing a funded plan for $10/day child care after 30 years of promises; anti-scab legislation; an Indigenous-led housing program; and numerous measures to increase financial support to the Canadians that need it most.

“Cooperation is better than empty critique, pushing is better than pure politicking,” he said. “This is what we’ve done, and our strong team led by Jagmeet Singh has delivered longstanding wins for everyday folks. The Liberals would not have made any of these changes without the NDP insisting the government take action.”

“This is an opportunity to continue this work with a new NDP MP. I’ve spoken with several strong candidates that will make me proud to pass on the torch,” continued Cannings.

“I believe our riding understands that electing an NDP representative means putting aside the politics and working to secure good policies that help people. I look forward to seeing our next NDP MP elected in 2025.”

Until the next election, Cannings said he will continue to serve, citing projects such as adoption of a national pharmacare plan, pushing to have his Environmental Bill of Rights passed and for significant investments in housing and affordability measures.

Cannings added he “looked forward to sharing his time with the many non-profits he has worked with, opportunities to reconnect with the region full-time, and time with family, including new grandchildren.”

Federal Politics

Love The Grand Forks Gazette?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Sikhs plan protest, seek protection in wake of India statements
Next story
PODCAST: Jagmeet Singh’s recipe for Affordable Groceries

Just Posted

MP Richard Cannings. (File photo)
Opinion: Mental health care is health care and feds need to fulfill funding promises

Stumps from the time of the creation of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir in 1968 are visible at the McDonald Creek Provincial Park beach. Photo: Betsy Kline
OPINION: Arrow Lakes impacts top of mind in Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Nelson and Castlegar performers will showcase their Latin American cultures on Sept. 23 at the Capitol Theatre. Photo: Submitted
Celebrate local Latin American culture at Nelson event

Sunday dinner at the Iachetta house must have been extra tasty after Alexx Iachetta hauled in a six-pound rainbow trout from the Columbia River in Trail. The rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) is a species of trout native to cold-water tributaries in North America and the Pacific Ocean in Asia. Photo: Submitted
Teenager tussles with huge trout from Trail rivershore