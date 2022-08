Congestion is heavy at the Kootenay Lake and Shelter Bay ferries

There is a long wait for the Kootenay Lake ferry on B.C. Day. File photo

Travellers can expect a long wait at two West Kootenay ferries.

DriveBC said Monday that congestion in both directions for the Kootenay Lake ferry means drivers can expect a wait of up to three sailings before boarding.

The Shelter Bay ferry north of Nakusp that connects Highway 23 is also facing delays of up to two hours due to traffic.

The ferry connecting Needles and Fauquier south of Nakusp however has no delays noted by DriveBC.