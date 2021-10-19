A fully-loaded logging truck plunged into the Elk River on Monday, October 18 2021. (Contributed by James Kirk)

A fully-loaded logging truck plunged into the Elk River on Monday, October 18 2021. (Contributed by James Kirk)

Driver escapes uninjured after logging truck takes a dip in the Elk River

Nobody was injured in the incident

A logging truck driver was lucky to escape injury-free after their vehicle plunged into the Elk River outside Fernie on Monday (Oct. 18).

At 5:49 pm on Monday evening, emergency services were called to Kubinec Road to the south of Fernie, where the fully-loaded eastbound truck had veered off the Crowsnest Hwy, down the river bank and into the waters of the Elk River.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the incident, was not injured (but did get wet) and was able to escape from the cabin of the vehicle, which became almost fully submerged in the water. No other vehicles were involved.

According to the Elk Valley RCMP, the truck had appeared to have suffered a mechanical fault, though an investigation by the Ministry of Transportation will confirm what happened.

The truck is scheduled to be recovered from the Elk River on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Wildfire torches hillside near Rock Creek

EnvironmentRCMP

Previous story
Crystal meth worth $183K located at Abbotsford prison
Next story
Tk’emlúps open letter sets steps for PM to prove commitment to reconciliation

Just Posted

Attorney General David Eby. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Minister Eby to visit Grand Forks in November

Martin O’Brien (front left) makes notes on a legal pad during Monday’s hearing, overseen by Inquiry Officer Nerys Poole, (back right). Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Expropriation hearing wraps up at Grand Forks’ Gallery 2

Fire Chief Mike Daloise said area residents brought Saturday’s wildfire under control very quickly. Photo: Submitted
Wildfire torches hillside near Rock Creek

No one was hurt when this single-engine Cessna overshot the runway along the Canada-U.S. border Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo: Submitted
American plane makes hard landing near Christina Lake