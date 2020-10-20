Join the discussion with Boundary Similkameen candidates. (Photo submitted)

Join the discussion with Boundary Similkameen candidates. (Photo submitted)

Boundary Similkameen candidates to debate health care tonight

Everyone is welcome to join the online event

Voters in Boundary Similkameen have an opportunity tonight, Tuesday Oct. 20, to learn how the local candidates feel about health care.

NDP Roly Russell, Liberal Petra Veintimilla and Conservative Darryl Seres will participate in an online forum, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Organizers say that Wexit candidate Arlyn Greig, who was fired from her party Oct. 9 but remains on the ballot, also plans to attend.

The forum is being hosted by Princeton’s Support Our Health Care (SOHC).

SOHC president Ed Staples will moderate the discussion, being held on Zoom.

Anyone with a question for the candidates can email Staples at edwardstaples8@gmail.com

Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83858642491?pwd=LzQzY3RoUmtkcEwyN3JHV3NpTVdndz09&fbclid=IwAR1w7XBP66imvYnsztI7zhjlyXQM-3XJ4uMMShETcKdOjAgOuZqTS7WJeow#success

Meeting ID: 838 5864 2491

Passcode: 304050

Related: BC Votes 2020: Meet your Boundary Similkameen candidates

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave
Next story
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

Just Posted

Join the discussion with Boundary Similkameen candidates. (Photo submitted)
Boundary Similkameen candidates to debate health care tonight

Everyone is welcome to join the online event

COVID-19 test tube. (Contributed) test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health launches online booking for COVID-19 tests

Testing is available to anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms

Touchstones Museum has opened up Nelson’s Cold War bunker to the public. The unique exhibit includes artifacts from the 1950s and 60s. Photo: Tyler Harper
Take cover! Cold War bunker opens to public in Nelson

The shelter was built in 1964 in case of nuclear fallout

City council will vote on whether or not to approve permitting for the proposed shelter early next month. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
BC Housing asking Grand Forks for homeless shelter permit

Winter is coming, and BC Housing has put up funds to run the shelter out of the Old Hardy View Lodge

Councillor Neil Krog wanted to ask Grand Forks voters at December’s byelection if they’d support a year-round homeless shelter and BC Housing’s proposed supportive housing facility. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
No referendum on homelessness solutions after Grand Forks council meeting

The motion by Councillor Neil Krog failed on a tie vote Monday, Oct. 19

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Volunteer registered nurse Stephanie Hamilton recieves a swab from a driver as she works at a Covid-19 testing site in the parking lot at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Everett, Washington. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)
13 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are 624 cases in the region since the start of the pandemic

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of possibly decades-old airplane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of UBC geoscientists discovered the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

Most Read