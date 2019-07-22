VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Police released on Monday a composite sketch of the man found dead in northern B.C. near the burning vehicle of two missing Port Alberni teenagers, adding that he could be connected to a double homicide further north.

The red and grey pickup truck and camper that had been carrying Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, was discovered on fire on Highway 37 near the Stikine River Bridge, south of Dease Lake, on Friday.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were travelling through B.C. to Whitehorse to look for work and it’s “not clear why they returned to B.C.”

However, some have suggested they may have been headed to Alberta.

Police also discovered a man’s body in a highway pullout several kilometres away from the scene of the burned truck. They have put out a sketch, hoping someone can identify him.

Cpl. Chris Manseau said “it’s possible” the man could be connected to a separate case 500 kilometres to the northeast, where Chynna Noelle Deese and Lucas Robertson Fowler were found dead near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

Manseau declined to comment on the condition of the man’s body, or if police had determined a cause of death. He did not deny that there could be a connection between the deaths of the couple found near Liard Hot Springs, the dead man and the missing teens, a marked departure from last week when police said they did not believe there could be such a link.

The teens are not considered suspects, or even persons of interest, in the homicide case to the east.

The two had communicated with family phone during their travels, but no one had heard from them in several days.

Police said the boys could simply be in an area with spotty cell service, but that the burned car had police and families concerned.

They were travelling in a red and grey Dodge pickup truck with a sleeping camper and BC license plate LW6433, and were last seen heading south from the Super A general store in Dease Lake at around 3:15 p.m. on July 18.

“We are asking for Kam or Bryer to contact police and tell us they are okay,” said Manseau.

McLeod is described as 6’4, approximately 169 lbs., with dark brown hair, facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky is also described as 6’4, approximately 169 lbs, with sandy brown hair.

