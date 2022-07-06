Little League game kicks off GFI

The Grand Forks International Baseball Tournament (GFI) was kicked off with a little league game on June 27.

The Grand Forks Outlaws played against the Christina Lake Cougars in an exciting match.

Christina Lake Cougars won 10-6 against Grand Forks.

Eight-year-old Brett Dunbar of the Christina Lake Cougars hit a grand slam. He said he was both nervous and excited in his big moment.

Brett, alongside teammates Caleb Koppin, nine, and Kasey Macfarland, nine, said this was their first game in a big stadium.

Coach Ben Koppin said he was grateful for the opportunity for his team to play at the GFI.

“These kids, I love them all,” he said. “I’m so proud. I couldn’t be prouder.”

