Lillooet Secondary School is changing out their mascot, the Wildfire, after several devastating blazes that have affected nearby communities. (Lillooet Secondary School)

Lillooet Secondary School is changing out their mascot, the Wildfire, after several devastating blazes that have affected nearby communities. (Lillooet Secondary School)

Lillooet school extinguishing ‘Wildfire’ mascot due to trauma from nearby forest fires

School says wildfires in Lytton, Elephant Hill led to change

A school in a small community in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District is changing the name of its mascot following the destruction wrought by the 2021 wildfire season in B.C.

Lillooet Secondary School students and staff chose the “Wildfire” as their mascot in 2017, retiring the former “Baron.”

In a memo to families, the school said the mascot was meant to be “inclusive of everyone, bold, exciting and unique.

“As one student memorably described it, ‘We have become a force of nature,’” the school added.

However, several recent wildfire seasons in B.C., and their affect on neighbouring communities, have changed the school’s mind.

“The devastating loss of life and property that occurred during the Lytton Fire, as well as the Elephant Hill fire, has cast the logo in very different light. We simply cannot celebrate something that may add to the profound trauma that is ongoing for our neighbours.”

The school administration said that it would be launching the process of finding a new mascot in the coming months and would reach out to current, past and future students, as well as the community.

The new mascot is slated to be launched in June of this year.

READ MORE: Delays push cost to rebuild fire-damaged Lytton to $102M: insurance bureau

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021bc wildfires

Previous story
Bars and nightclubs ‘teetering on brink of insolvency’ as COVID closures extended
Next story
COVID-19 antiviral pill on its way across Canada, as some hospitalizations dip

Just Posted

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. File photo
Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president

Councillor Everett Baker, 62, ran for mayor in 2018. Photo submitted.
Councillor, funeral director, announces bid for mayor’s seat

Jameson Flint beats the Beaver Valley goaltender in the second period. Photo submitted
Bruins own Beaver Valley, but take another punishment from Nelson

Happy with their cheque are John LePage, Duane Gonvick, Carol Montgomery, Wendy Emerson, Grant Hill, Ian Taylor and Wayne Chadwick. The members represent represent the elected design committee of the Grand Forks Seniors Society. Photo submitted
Grand Forks Rotary Club donates $5k for Seniors’ Society kitchen