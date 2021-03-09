New signs on either end of the Nelson bridge indicate if a cyclist is present. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

New signs on either end of the Nelson bridge indicate if a cyclist is present. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Lights on Nelson bridge inform motorists of presence of cyclists

The flashing lights are activated by the presence of a bike

Flashing lights with the warning “Cyclist on Bridge” have been installed above the traffic lanes at each end of the Nelson bridge.

The lights are electronically activated by the presence of a bicycle, allowing drivers to anticipate a cyclist on the bridge.

Bicycles crossing the Nelson bridge can be nerve-wracking for drivers and the cyclists themselves because is no room for bikes, either on the street or on the sidewalk.

Anna Lamb-Yorski of the Nelson Cycling Club thinks the lights are a step in the right direction.

“We’ve been meeting with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure over the last year and we have advocated for the best case scenario: separated bike lanes and a wider sidewalks for pedestrians, and signage and lighting.”

But the flashing lights is the best the group could get for the moment. She thinks many cyclists will still feel safer on the sidewalk, even though it’s tricky when a cyclist meets a pedestrian.

“That’s still the safe, comfortable option for them,” she says.

The bridge sits at one end of the City of Nelson’s new bike route, still under construction, which will allow cyclists – families on bikes, not just hardcore cyclists – to move between the bridge and the downtown area through a special route on Third Street and High Street.

Like Lamb-Yorski, Councillor Jesse Woodward thinks the lights are an improvement, but not a game-changer.

“This is just a practical way, and an economical way, of achieving further safety on a bridge,” he said. “Because of its age and the way it’s built, there aren’t too many options. So this is kind of one that worked.”

Related:

Nelson council hopes to create bike route from bridge to downtown

Nelson council backpedals on one-way High Street

Nelson council considers decreasing city speed limit


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada to honour those lost to COVID on one-year anniversary of pandemic
Next story
Set your clocks forward: Daylight Saving Time to strike B.C. this weekend

Just Posted

Firefighters believe Tuesday morning’s truck fire on Hwy 3 likely started in the vehicles cab. Photo: Darlainea Redlack
Grand Forks RCMP determine cause of truck fire on Hwy. 3

No one was hurt in the fire, according to first responders

Selkirk College president Angus Graeme congratulates a graduating student at Convocation 2018. Graeme will retire from the role in 2022. Photo: Selkirk College
Selkirk College president to step down in 2022

Angus Graeme has led the college since 2010

New signs on either end of the Nelson bridge indicate if a cyclist is present. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Lights on Nelson bridge inform motorists of presence of cyclists

The flashing lights are activated by the presence of a bike

Interior Health residents trying to book COVID-19 vaccines were met with busy lines on day one of bookings. (Dan Ferguson - Black Press Media)
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

People report being left on hold for hours or being cut off after being on hold

This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Interior Health notes 80 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

108 people in the region have died from the virus

Third-grader Hudson Adrian (left) on Wednesday, Feb. 24, poses with fourth-graders Josh Hlookoff (centre) and Jaylen Dekteroff at Hutton Elementary’s Pink Shirt Day parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
WATCH — Grand Forks’ elementaries support Pink Shirt Day

The annual celebration of kindness puts paid to the idea that bullying was ever cool

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

A message displayed on the HuffPost Canada site announces they will no longer be publishing content as of March 9, in this screengrab taken Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Huffington Post Canada sees layoffs, website closure weeks after acquired by Buzzfeed

It’s part of a restructuring plan for the company, with changes also predicted for U.K. and Australia

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature by video link from his office, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. minister blasts Telus performance on 90-plus vaccine appointments

Telus CEO says hundreds more call centre agents are being added

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend

87 of the variant-linked infections are currently active – a large increase from 12 reported Friday

Raisin, the terrier pictured in this photo posted on Twitter, was reportedly attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park Saturday, March 9. (Twitter/Alan Tudyk)
Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote at Stanley Park

Resident Alien star Alan Tudyk is the latest to warn the public about unprovoked attacks occurring

The latest sales numbers for the Kootenay region. Kootenay Association of Realtors
Residential sales volume in Kootenay real estate continues its record-breaking run

Low inventory a continuing concern

Most Read