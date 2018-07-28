Whitetail Creek fire burning near Radium Hot Springs (BC Wildfire Service)

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay National Park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Ongoing lightning in southeastern B.C. has caused more than 15 wildfires to break out in the region in recent days.

BC Wildfire Service said Saturday that the fires are fortunately not impacting any communities or structures at this time and are being tackled by crews in a priority sequence.

The Whitetale Creek fire, burning just outside Kootenay National Park and about 40 kilometres north of Radium Hot Springs, is an estimates 123 hectares in size. The fire can be seen along Highway 93.

Parks Canada has closed areas of the national park near Luxor Pass trail, West Kootenay trail and Dolly Varden trail as a precaution.

The Santa Rosa Creek fire is burning at approximately 32 hectares in size, just 14 kilometres southwest of Rossland near the Canada-U.S. border.

That fire has been combated with skimmers using water from Christina Lake. Ground crews were on site today with support of heavy equipment, helicopters and tankers tacking hotspots.

The highest priority fire, just 35 kilometres southeast of Golden, maintains at 90 hectares since it was discovered just over a week ago. Suppression action in recent days has been successful and BC Wildfire Service says the fire is likely not to spread unless there are changes to the forecast.

