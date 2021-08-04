Lightning caused fire started near Fruitvale

The small fire is believed to be burning near Kelly Creek

BC Wildfire Services is reporting a wilfire started near Kelly Creek in the West Kootenay region southeast of the Village of Fruitvale and north of the Pend d’Oreille River on or near Beaver Mountain.

Fire N52373 is suspected to be lightning caused after a storm blew through the area in the early morning of Aug. 4.

The estimated size of the fire is .03 HA as of Wednesday afternoon.

There are currently 270 fires burning in the province, including 34 in the last two days. Almost 70 per cent of the recent start ups are believed to be caused by lightning, seven per cent from people, and 23 per cent unknown.

The Southeast Fire Centre reports 62 fires, and five starts in the past two days; 88.7 per cent are suspected to be lightning caused, while almost 5 per cent attributed to people, and 6.5 per cent unknown.

Currently 61 per cent are burning out of control, 14.5 per cent under control, and roughly eight per cent being held, eight per cent are fires of note, and eight per cent considered new.

