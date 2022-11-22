Light Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day returning live to Trail mall

Who’s ready for children fa la la’ing, fiddlers a fiddlin’, dancers a dancing, and Santa ho-ho-ho’ing, live?

Then mark Friday, Dec. 2 on your calendar because that’s the day Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day returns live and in-person to Waneta Plaza from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

After two years of holding the event virtually due to pandemic restrictions, the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation is looking forward to seeing their generous donors and patrons in real time this year.

“The team at the KBRH Health Foundation, including our board of directors and staff, are thrilled to be able to engage with our community face to face this year for Light-Up the Hospitals! Pledge Day,” foundation executive director, Lisa Pasin, told the Trail Times. “It’s an exciting day for our community and for health care across our region.”

Live entertainment begins with St. Michael’s Catholic School Choir from 11:30 a.m. to noon; Golden City Fiddlers, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Kootenay Jack, 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Step It Up dance team, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. followed by the Trail Gymnastics club in a 30 to 45 minute show; and the Trail Harmony Choir wrapping the day up from 5:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Word has it the man-in-red will be in Waneta Plaza centre court from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Light-Up is a wonderful day filled with community spirit which launches the holiday giving season. It’s a day for our community to donate and support health care across any facility and department that is important to them,” Pasin said. “We encourage everyone to attend and watch the live performances.”

The current foundation campaign, the KBRH Ambulatory Care Campaign, is almost 75 per cent toward its fundraising goal of $750,000.

“We encourage everyone to support Light-Up on December 2 and donate to our local healthcare sites to ensure your contributions improve patient care right here in the Kootenay Boundary,” Pasin shared. “We are confident that we will achieve our goal and provide state of the art medical equipment to the new Ambulatory Care Departments, which will positively impact patient care.”

The first $15,000 of donations that are made on Friday, Dec. 2nd will be matched by Teck.

Donations can be made in-person on Pledge Day at Waneta Plaza; at the foundation office, located in KBRH, weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; by calling the foundation at 250.364.3424; online at: kbrhhealthfoundation.ca; or by mail Using the Light-Up Returnvelope.

The KBRH Ambulatory Care Campaign is supporting expanded ambulatory care departments, including day surgery and oncology. The department expansions and new state-of-the-art medical equipment will increase capacity to provide patient services at KBRH for years to come. The foundation is also supporting the Garden of Gratitude Project at Columbia View Lodge which will restore the garden courtyards in order to ensure they are fully accessible and usable. This project is meant to benefit residents, families, visitors and staff.

