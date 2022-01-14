New studies suggest constant light alcohol consumption puts you at risk for various cancers just as much as binge drinking. (Pixabay photo)

Light alcohol consumption just as risky as binge drinking, BC Cancer study says

One out of seven new cancers were caused by light to moderate drinking in 2020

New research from BC Cancer experts shows that constant light-alcohol consumption can be just as hazardous for your health as binge drinking.

For many Canadians, the holidays can provide a time where people indulge in more alcoholic beverages than they usually would. When the new year comes, a common resolution is to cut back – and new studies suggest that challenge is worth it.

“They’re finding now that 100,000 new cancer cases worldwide last year were with people who were light to moderate drinkers,” said Sandra Gentleman, a registered dietitian at BC Cancer. “The evidence is suggesting that light drinkers have an increased risk of cancer now, too.”

In 2020, one-in-seven new cancers were caused by light to moderate alcohol consumption, ranging from liver cancers to various hormone-related ones.

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help, Gentleman said, as many people started to drink more while spending more time at home.

READ MORE: CAMH survey looks at binge-drinking, financial anxiety during COVID

“A lot of people are isolated and they’re using alcohol for self-care to feel good. That might not have been their habits before the pandemic.”

Constant alcohol comsumption can take a toll on people more than they realize and comes with a lot common misconceptions. Many people use alcohol as a sleep aid when in reality, that’s not the case, impacting you sleeping cycle.

“Your ambitions go down and you start to eat and might overeat in the evening.”

There are many benefits to your overall health when you consume less alcohol, Gentleman said, including that “you’ll have more energy throughout the day and it’s definitely better for weight management.”

