Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau holds an election campaign event in Longueuil, Que., Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. New survey results suggest Justin Trudeau’s Liberals were clinging to a five-point lead on the eve of the federal election campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau holds an election campaign event in Longueuil, Que., Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. New survey results suggest Justin Trudeau’s Liberals were clinging to a five-point lead on the eve of the federal election campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberals maintained healthy lead on eve of federal campaign, new survey suggests

Leger: 35 per cent of decided voters who took part expressed support for the Liberals

New survey results suggest Justin Trudeau’s Liberals were clinging to a five-point lead on the eve of the federal election campaign.

Thirty-five per cent of decided voters who took part expressed support for the Liberals, 30 per cent for the Conservatives and 20 per cent the NDP.

Seven per cent would vote for the Bloc Québécois, which is fielding candidates only in Quebec, while five per cent supported the Greens and two per cent the People’s Party of Canada.

The online survey of 2,007 Canadians, conducted Aug. 13 to 15 by Leger in collaboration with The Canadian Press, cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered truly random samples.

Trudeau quickly framed the election that began Sunday as a referendum on the party most able to guide the country through the months and years after COVID-19 subsides.

The 36-day campaign, the shortest allowed under the election law, concludes Sept. 20.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: First full day of Canada’s election campaign begins with economic pledges

federal election

Previous story
Mudslide shuts off Hwy 1 through Fraser Canyon as Coquihalla still closed due to wildfire
Next story
‘Never too late’: B.C. pharmacist urges families to catch up on missed childhood vaccines

Just Posted

The White Rock Lake wildfire has come down to Westside Road near Vernon, as pictured Monday, Aug. 16. (Contributed)
Some Interior Health long-term care homes proactively relocated due to wildfires

Pauly Frost is one of 187 people in the Nelson local health area to be infected by COVID-19 since July 1. Photo: Tyler Harper
43 days, 187 cases: Nelson and surrounding area suffers as COVID-19 spreads

The Nk’Mip Wildfire (pictured burning near Osoyoos late last month) is now burning over 17,000 hectares in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. Photo courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service
Winds push Nk’Mip fire nearer to Mount Baldy

This map shows remaining boil water advisories on the outskirts of Grand Forks’ city limits. Map: Drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca
Interior Health Authority lifts water advisory for Grand Forks’ Carson Road area