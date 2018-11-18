Letter: English town remembers Grand Forks on anniversary of Armistice

Phillip Morris writes from Shrewsbury, England.

Editor, the Gazette:

My name is Philip Morris. I am contacting you from Shrewsbury Shropshire, England regarding the First World War military grave of Cpl. Alfred Gyde Heaven, MM., 703871, 102 Canadian Infantry of Grand Forks who died of his wounds at Berrington Military Hospital on April 21, 1917 at age 18.

As you are aware, we, the town of Shrewsbury, each year on Nov. 11 place flowers and a poppy cross on behalf of the people of Grand Forks in remembrance, and this year being the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War, we send our thoughts to the family and people of your city of Grand Forks and say that we will always take care of his grave and never forget.

Philip Morris,

Shrewsbury, England

 

