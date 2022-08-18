‘Let’s get moving,’ for memorial fundraiser at hospital in Trail

Operation Owatz back for a second year; goal is to raise $30,000 to support KBRH ambulatory care

Operation Owatz is rallying the community to get moving and raise funds for ambulatory care at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Operation Owatz

Operation Owatz is back and ready to bust a move starting Sept. 5.

The six-week movement challenge for better health is to raise funds for the ambulatory care department at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

This is the second year the “Let’s Get Moving” campaign is running in memory of the late Dr. Todd Owatz, a dedicated surgeon who worked in the Ambulatory Care Unit at KBRH.

When Dr. Owatz passed away on Oct 15, 2020, he left a legacy of care and service to his patients and colleagues.

Dr. Owatz had a passion for fitness and health. The six-week challenge aims to get participants moving and tracking their activities either online via the Strava app or through manual submissions.

This year, online participants will record as individuals but will also be randomly assigned to a Challenge Team and all teams will compete against one another.

Online team members will encourage each other to build the time spent in activities to achieve the highest total online recorded hours.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place teams.

All participants, online or manual trackers, will be entered for draw prizes.

As well, all participants who raise $500 or more will have their name go into a draw for this year’s grand prize which is an E-bike, generously donated by Gerick Sports in Trail.

“Our 2022 goal is to raise $30,000 to support the KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign,” said event organizer Lindy Welsby. “To honour his memory, we are asking all our participants to solicit pledges to help us raise funds for the Ambulatory Care Department at KBRH.”

The fundraiser runs from Sept. 5 to Oct. 15.

To register go to Operation Owatz’s Facebook Page or visit Operation Owatz on Instagram at: operationowatz.

Registration is $50 and all registration fees will go directly into the fundraising pot.

To donate directly to Operation Owatz, contact the KBRH Health Foundation at 250.364.3424 or www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca, or contact Lindy @ operationowatz@shaw.ca.

For more information, call or text: 250.921.5630 or email: operationowatz@shaw.ca.

