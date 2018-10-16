Legal pot price must be ‘competitive’ with black market: Blair

Bill Blair shared final words on journey to legalization ahead of official day Wednesday

The organized crime reduction minister says there is “consensus” that a competitive price for legal pot is key to undercutting illicit cannabis sales. Bill Blair spoke Tuesday, one day before marijuana becomes legal nationwide. (The Canadian Press)

