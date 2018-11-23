B.C. legislature clerk Craig James speaks to reporters before being escorted out Tuesday. Behind him is Alan Mullen, advisor to Speaker Darryl Plecas, who orchestrated their removal. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Lawyers for B.C. legislature staff call for them to be reinstated

Prosecutors, police didn’t ask for suspensions, MLAs told

Lawyers for suspended B.C. legislature administrators are calling for them to be reinstated, saying their reputations “are in the process of being destroyed.”

Clerk of the House Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz deny any wrongdoing and the motion of the B.C. legislature to place them on administrative leave was “improper” due to lack of information given to MLAs, lawyer Mark Andrews wrote in a letter to party house leaders Friday.

Andrews noted that David Butcher, one of two special prosecutors appointed in the case, has stated that neither he nor the RCMP called for their suspension, which was carried out while the legislature was in session Tuesday morning.

“They are entitled to be treated as innocent until proven guilty,” Andrews wrote. “They are the most senior and long-serving and loyal servants of the legislative assembly whose reputations are in the process of being destroyed by these events.”

He added that Speaker Darryl Plecas “has no constitutional authority to carry out an investigation” and “no authority to hire a ‘special advisor’ to do so.”

(See letter in full below)

NDP house leader Mike Farnworth, B.C. Liberal house leader Mary Polak and B.C. Greens house leader Sonia Fursteneau were told of the appointment of special prosecutors in a meeting with Plecas Monday evening. All MLAs voted in favour of the suspensions Tuesday, immediately after question period.

RELATED: Speaker wanted to appoint his assistant as sergeant at arms

Farnworth said Thursday the advice from lawyers in the Attorney General’s ministry was that placing the two on administrative leave with pay was the correct step. But the timing and public nature of their suspension has been widely questioned, after they were trailed by TV cameras out the door after having their keys removed.

The B.C. legislature sits two more days next week before adjourning until February.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

James Lenz Lawyer Nov. 23 2018 by Tom Fletcher on Scribd

Previous story
Judge says B.C. drug dealer was ready for ‘gun warfare’
Next story
Brown pelican, hurt twice, dies in BC SPCA care

Just Posted

Japanese walkers approach Nelson on cross-Canada trek

The pair plan to walk to Nova Scotia

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

Grand Forks to receive business recovery funds post-flood

The community will receive two Rural Dividends grants for a total of $655,000.

Columbia Basin Trust announces grant for technology upgrades

The deadline for organizations to apply is Dec. 17

Road trip comes to end with split for Grand Forks Border Bruins

The team is coming off its longest road trip this season.

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Worker buried in sawdust in a shavings bin at West Fraser B.C. Sawmill

WorksafeBC said rescue was needed on one occasion as the worker was unable to help themself

Wally Oppal says B.C. Speaker was acting on advice over legislature suspensions

Darryl Plecas was acting on advice when two top officials were placed on administrative leave

VIDEO: B.C. bus driver vindicated after raging at elderly woman

Transit police said woman had slapped driver’s arm after he apparently missed her stop in Vancouver

Brown pelican, hurt twice, dies in BC SPCA care

Bird rescued in Victoria while in distress from injuries that may have been caused by dog attack

ICBC posts net loss of $582 million

ICBC reported today that it posted a net loss of $582 million for the first six months of the fiscal year.

EXCLUSIVE: Foreign visitors to some B.C. hospitals often unable to pay six-figure bills

One patient faced $1 million bill after insurance claim was denied; Fraser Health wrote off the debt

Most Read