Everett Baker, the president for the BC Liberals’ Boundary-Similkameen riding association, poses with local MLA Linda Larson, centre, and party leader Andrew Wilkinson, right. (Photo submitted)

Larson will not run in next B.C. election

The MLA for Boundary-Similkameen said that she wants to spend more time with family

Provincial Liberal members in the Boundary-Similkameen riding will be voting for someone other than Linda Larson when they go to polls in the next B.C. election. The two-time incumbent MLA announced Sunday that she will not be running again.

The party’s leader, Andrew Wilkinson, was also on hand at the riding association’s AGM in Oliver, where his teary-eyed colleague Larson made her announcement to the membership. The association’s president Everett Baker said that a nomination meeting will be held in the fall.

