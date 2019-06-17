Larson will not run in next B.C. election

The MLA for Boundary-Similkameen said that she wants to spend more time with family

Provincial Liberal members in the Boundary-Similkameen riding will be voting for someone other than Linda Larson when they go to polls in the next B.C. election. The two-time incumbent MLA announced Sunday that she will not be running again.

The party’s leader, Andrew Wilkinson, was also on hand at the riding association’s AGM in Oliver, where his teary-eyed colleague Larson made her announcement to the membership. The association’s president Everett Baker said that a nomination meeting will be held in the fall.