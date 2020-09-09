Both electric vehicle chargers owned by the City of Grand Forks were destroyed last weekend. (Facebook/City of Grand Forks)

Weekend vandalism ruins both Grand Forks’ electric vehicle chargers

City official who filed report to RCMP says other city property was also vandalized

Grand Forks City Hall filed a complaint with city RCMP Wednesday, Sept. 9, after an official says the city’s electric vehicle (EV) charging stations were knocked out in a spree of vandalism over the Labour Day weekend.

City staff discovered the damage to the municipal EV stations at City Hall and Gyro Park on the mornings of Friday, Sept. 4 and Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to Grand Forks’ utilities manager. Each station is worth around $5,000 and will cost yet more money for the city to re-install.

The utilities manager couldn’t say when either of the EV stations will come back online.

Damage to library, street lamp

City staff also found extensive vandalism to a plug-in wall socket at the Grand Forks and District public library and to a nearby street lamp standard.

In both cases, the utilities manager said someone had ripped out electrical wiring.

“It was just pure vandalism,” they said, adding that no wire or metal appeared to have been salvaged.

Meanwhile, City Hall doesn’t know if any of these incidents are linked, or if more than one person was responsible.

RCMP respond

Grand Forks RCMP attended the destroyed EV charger at Gyro Park Tuesday, afternoon, Sgt. Darryl Peppler confirmed.

The Gazette is awaiting further comment as Mounties continue to investigate.

