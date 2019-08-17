The baby food was recalled after a consumer complaint, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency photo)

Kraft Heinz brand baby food recalled in B.C. due to possibility of insects

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product should not be consumed

The federal food safety watchdog says it is recalling a certain brand of baby food due to the possibility of insects being in the product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it is recalling Kraft Heinz Canada’s turkey stew product for babies over eight months.

The agency says the baby food was sold in B.C., Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

There have been no reported illnesses.

The agency says the product should not be consumed and it should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

The Canadian Press

