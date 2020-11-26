Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy named B.C. Minister of Forests

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy has been appointed B.C. Forestry Minister.

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy has been appointed as B.C. Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development in John Horgan’s new NDP cabinet.

Conroy has represented the West Kootenay in the B.C. Legislature since 2005. During her last term in office, Conroy served as Minister of Children and Family Development and the minister responsible for the Columbia River Treaty.

The previous Minister of Forests, Doug Donaldson, did not seek reelection.

Remaining cabinet positions:

Attorney General (and Minister Responsible For Housing): David Eby

Advanced Education and Skills Training: Anne Kang

Agriculture, Food and Fisheries: Lana Popham

Citizens’ Services: Lisa Beare

Children and Family Development: Mitzi Dean

Education: Jennifer Whiteside

Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (and Minister Responsible for the Consular Corps of British Columbia): Bruce Ralston

Environment and Climate Change Strategy (and Minister Responsible for Translink): George Heyman

Finance: Selina Robinson

Minister of State for Lands, Natural Resource Operations: Nathan Cullen

Health (and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs): Adrian Dix

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Murray Rankin

Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation: Ravi Kahlon

Minister of State for Trade: George Chow

Labour: Harry Bains

Mental Health and Addictions: Sheila Malcolmson

Municipal Affairs: Josie Osborne

Public Safety and Solicitor General: Mike Farnworth

Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Nicholas Simons

Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport: Melanie Mark

Transportation and Infrastructure: Rob Fleming

Minister of State for Infrastructure: Bowinn Ma

