Kootenay snow packs well above normal

In this unusual spring of extended cooler weather and precipitation, snow packs in the East and West Kootenay have not diminished. In fact, the latest snow pack report from the BC River Forecast Centre shows they have increased.

The snow pack in the West Kootenay is at 170 per cent of normal and in the East, 166 per cent of normal.

Every region in the province has snow basin indices higher than 140 per cent, which means there is significant risk of flooding throughout the province’s Interior.

These measurements were taken on June 1, 2022 and the report cautions that these values can change rapidly.

By June 1, approximately half of the accumulated snow pack has typically melted. This year, only 19 per cent of the snow has melted.

As always flood danger depends much on the weather in June through July. Heavy rainfall can accelerate the snowmelt.

Weather forecasts indicate cooler than seasonal temperatures will continue. There is no sign of an extended heat wave, the Forecast Centre says.

