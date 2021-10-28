Kootenay Robusters gather to celebrate dragon boat den

Many locals are likely curious about what the Kootenay Robusters Dragon Boat Team has been up to in times of COVID-19.
The answer is, not even a pandemic can ground these dynamic athletes to dry land for long.
One of the loftiest achievements they’ve completed over the past few years is to secure a home for their dragon boat.
To officially recognize their new den — and all the community collaboration that went into completing this project — the Kootenay Robusters met up at Christina Lake on Oct. 20.
Otter Louis and Kathy Hanson take groundbreaking literally and get busy with their pink shovels. Photo: Submitted
Members gathered and broke bread to celebrate the end of a four and a half year quest to build a den for their dragon boat and team.
A small road allowance at the end of Lavalley Road, just east of the Christina Lake public beach, is the perfect location and site preparation is now underway.
For this dream project to come to fruition, the Robusters received significant help from businesses, government departments and individuals in the communities of Trail, Rossland, Castlegar, Christina Lake and Grand Forks.
“We wanted a celebration to honor the participation of so many supporters from across the region,” President Lorraine Bell-Lebedoff said in her group welcome.
President Lorraine Bell-Lebedoff welcomes those attending and gives a brief history of the project. Photo: Submitted
Despite the wet weather those attending enjoyed hearing about the path that led to the start of this project and were also treated to a delicious picnic lunch.
When the structure is finished, the team will permanently mount signage to recognize those who have provided significant assistance to make this dragon boat den a reality.
As well, the team is grateful for the many supporters who buy the Robusters’ fundraising Kootenay Paradise calendars every year to help keep the paddling program operating.
The 2022 edition is already out in the usual outlets and the Robusters say it’s a reminder of the beautiful place we live and work.
Wet weather didn’t dampen spirits as the Robusters dove into their favorite activity - eating! Photo: Submitted
Kootenay Robusters is a non-profit organization for breast cancer survivors and associates to experience physical, emotional, spiritual and mental wellness at a level they find comfortable and personally challenging.
Through the paddling experience, their aim is to raise awareness of breast cancer and the uplifting truth that there is life after breast cancer.
