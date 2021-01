Drive BC will update this information at 2 p.m.

Avalanche control work will close the Kootenay Pass on Jan. 28. Photo: File Photo

Highway 3 over the Kootenay Pass will be closed for avalanche control today (Jan. 28) between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to DriveBC.

Motorists can take an alternate route between Nelson and Creston on Highway 3A and the Kootenay Lake Ferry.

DriveBC will be updating this information at 2 p.m. today.