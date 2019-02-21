Black Press file photo

Kootenay man dies in crash near Sparwood

Accident occurred last night east of Sparwood, RCMP appealing for witnesses

A 50-year-old man from the East Kootenay area has died in a crash near Sparwood Wednesday night.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:20 p.m., half a kilometre east of the Sparwood weigh scales.

Upon arrival RCMP determined that a westbound vehicle with a single occupant had left the roadway and collided with a hydro pole. The driver died at the scene.

According to East Kootenay Traffic Services, the cause of the collision remains under investigation and nothing has been ruled out, however, the surface of the roads were described as icy with blowing snow and temperatures below -15 degrees Celsius.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Traffic Services in Cranbrook at 250-420-4244 and quote file 2019-742.


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wife remembers B.C. man killed in possible case of mistaken identity
Next story
New report calls for regulated heroin sales to curb B.C.’s overdose problem

Just Posted

B.C. Interior free from measles

Vancouver measles outbreak hasn’t spread to the B.C. Interior

GFSS girls’ basketball to host Kootenay championships

Cheer the team on Friday night.

Boundary Showcase, Take a Seat exhibits call for submissions

The upcoming spring exhibits call for community involvement.

Celebrating Family Day at Wilgress Lake fishing derby

The annual event was attended by over 125 people.

Christina Lake welcomes new fire chief

Joe Geary made the move to the Boundary from Sidney.

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

Wife remembers B.C. man killed in possible case of mistaken identity

Rex Gill was in Kamloops working to support his family after oilfield job dried up

Kootenay man dies in crash near Sparwood

Accident occurred last night east of Sparwood, RCMP appealing for witnesses

New report calls for regulated heroin sales to curb B.C.’s overdose problem

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Millennial men least likely to have a family doctor: Statistics Canada

Report found more women have primary care physicians, compared with men

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

VIDEO: Woman, off-duty cop in serious condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

The Conservatives and NDP want Trudeau to waive that privilege so Wilson-Raybould can offer her side of the story

Most Read