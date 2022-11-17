Trail RCMP

Kootenay man arrested for voyeurism at Beaver Valley Arena

Trail RCMP arrest a man for recording young women while changing at a hockey arena in Fruitvale

A Trail man was arrested for voyeurism at the Beaver Valley Arena in Fruitvale on Wednesday (Nov. 16) night.

The 21-year-old man is an arena employee and had allegedly set up his phone to record young women inside the changing room.

The girls noticed the phone while preparing for a hockey practice and brought it to the attention of a parent. The parent seized the cell phone and turned it over to a responding police officer.

The officer conducted an investigation into the incident, which resulted in the arrest of the man at the arena.

“I would like to commend the girls for their actions and notifying a parent immediately,” said detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Trail RCMP is in contact with the arena management and will work with them so measures can be put in place to help prevent this from occurring again in the future.”

The police took the man into custody and later released him on several conditions. The man is to have no contact with any of the victims and not to enter a place with anyone under 18. He is also barred from entering the Beaver Valley Arena, and is prohibited from possessing any recording device.

Trail police charged the man with one count of voyeurism, and he will make his first appearance in court on February 23, 2023.

