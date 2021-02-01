Kootenay highways may see 40 cm of snow before Tuesday night

There is a snowfall warning in effect for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. File photo

It may be raining in the lower elevations, but Environment Canada says a winter storm may drop up to 40 centimetres of snow in the mountains between now and Tuesday evening.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Highway 3 — Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Forecasters say a frontal system over the south coast will move through the B.C. Interior tonight and Tuesday. Snow at times will be heavy will continue today through Tuesday.

Caution is urged for anyone driving on the area’s roads due to rapidly accumulating snow and poor visibility.

Check DriveBC for updated road conditions.

