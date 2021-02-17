Kootenay Columbia principal escorts erratic intruder from school grounds

Police were called to an emergency at the Warfield elementary school the morning of Feb. 12

A Kootenay Columbia school principal is being lauded by the Trail RCMP for maintaining his calm and safely de-escalating a unnerving encounter in the Warfield elementary school last week.

The morning of Friday, Feb. 12, the Greater Trail police station received an 8:30 a.m. disturbance report after a man wandered into the Webster Elementary School, located on Schofield Highway, in Warfield.

The man, who was reported to be acting erratically, wanted to deliver an impromptu presentation at the school and started to partially disrobe after being confronted by Brian Stefani, the school’s principal.

Stefani kept his calm and prevented the incident from escalating and escorted the man outside of the school.

Trail RCMP front line officers responded immediately to the locale and arrested the intruder.

Police suspect the man may have had been suffering from a mental health issue and under the influence of a substance.

The Trail man, 34, was held in police custody until he was sober.

He has not been formally charged at this time, and will continue to be monitored in the community.

“The Trail RCMP would like to recognize Webster Elementary School, Principal Brian Stefani, for his bravery and professionalism in handling of the incident until police arrived on scene,” said detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

