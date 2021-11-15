Kootenay Boundary regional district monitoring river levels as parts of B.C. flood

The RDKB urges residents to be aware of changing weather and water levels, as well as debris flows.

With extraordinary weather causing extreme flooding in towns and cities across B.C., the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is advising its communities that their staff is closely monitoring river levels, and, at the same time, encouraging residents to be flood prepared.

“The rivers that we monitor are not showing concerning levels but we continue to monitor the situation,” says Mark Stephens, the RDKB’s manager of emergency programs.

The regional district urges residents to be aware of changing weather and water levels, as well as debris flows.

For information on flood preparedness visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca.

As well, now is a good time for locals to sign up for the RDKB’s emergency notification system at: https://ca.voyent-alert.com.

Information on regional emergencies is also available on the RDKB website and social media accounts.

The RDKB will continue to update the public as new information becomes available.

