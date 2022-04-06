Kootenay Boundary crews knock down 2 suspicious wildfires

The call of a wildfire came into regional fire rescue Sunday afternoon. Photo: Submitted

Regional fire rescue is investigating what caused the Sunday wildland fires

Regional fire rescue and the RCMP are looking into what sparked two wildfires within two hours of each other Sunday afternoon behind the Trail mall.

At this point, the fires are reported to be suspicious in nature.

The first call reporting a wildland fire came into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue shortly after 3 p.m., April 3.

The first crew arrived on scene in the Waneta area near Devito Drive and Bear Creek Road within 10 minutes.

The larger fire consumed an area reported as approximately 150 feet by 600 feet, and the other, roughly 100 feet by 100 feet.

Twenty-two firefighters attended, collectively from halls in Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale.

The scenes were reported as under control by 8 p.m.

