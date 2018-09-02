Konanz wins federal Conservative nomination

The Conservative Party of has announced Helana Konanz will be their 2019 candidate for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.

Konanz, currently a City of Penticton councillor, announced her intention to run for the conservative nomination at the end of June. Konanz will not be running for municipal office this fall.

A number of current and former politicians backed Konanz on a podium as she announced her drive for the nominee, including Central Okanagan—Similkameen—Nicola Conservative MP Dan Albas, former Progressive Conservative MP Tom Siddon and former B.C. Liberal MLA Rick Thorpe. Penticton MLA Dan Ashton and former MLAs Jim Hewitt and Bill Barisoff were showing support in a press release at her announcement.

“We Konanz’ are a family of entrepreneurs, so we understand what is like to be threatened by government policies that undermine small business,” Konanz told the audience at her announcement, referring to federal changes to tax changes announced in 2017 for small businesses.

“My experience working with provincial, federal levels of government … I think I have that experience that I can bring to Ottawa.”

Konanz praised NDP incumbent Richard Cannings but cast doubt on future prospects for the federal NDP.

“We have a wonderful candidate here in Richard Cannings. It is just that the (NDP) party itself is in a grey area right now,” said Konanz.