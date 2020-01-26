Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash: reports

NBA star was reportedly in his private helicopter at the time of the crash

Reports are coming in that NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash over California Sunday.

Bryant, 41, was reportedly in a private helicopter flying over Calabasas in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles Country fire and police departments have confirmed a helicopter did go down in the area.

Bryant spent his career with the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in 2016.

More to come.