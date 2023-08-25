Kelowna residents return home as Walroy Lake wildfire held

The size of the fire downgraded from 794 hectares to 733

Relief was felt across Kelowna on Thursday as hundreds of people got to return home after the Walroy Lake wildfire was announced it is now being held.

Many residents in the area got to head home as evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation alerts. That means residents can return home but still must be ready to leave again at a moment’s notice if fire activity increases. For a map of evacuation orders and alerts visit cordemergency.ca/map.

As part of the downgrading to alerts, Glenmore Road reopened to the public on Thursday.

In BC Wildfire Services latest update on Thursday afternoon, the Walroy Lake wildfire was downgraded to size as well, from 794 hectares to 733 hectares.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

