(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

B.C. nurse reprimanded after Indigenous person left unresponsive in emergency room

Katherine Lowe ​has agreed to a public reprimand including a breach of ethical practice

A Kelowna registered nurse has been reprimanded for a breach of ethical practice after an Indigenous person was left unresponsive in an emergency room.

A decision by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives states a panel of inquiry approved a consent agreement between the college and Katherine Lowe regarding practice issues that occurred in Sept. 2021 while she was working as an emergency room nurse.

“Ms. Lowe found an Indigenous person apparently pulseless and unresponsive in the vestibule of the emergency department,” according to the decision.

“Ms. Lowe did not adequately assess or perform any resuscitative measures for them, concluding they were deceased. Further, she did not meet documentation standards related to the said incident.”

The decision did not specify if the individual died.

Lowe ​has allowed her registration to lapse but has agreed to a public reprimand for a breach of ethical practice, documentation, client-focused provision of care, and duty to provide care standards.

If she should successfully reapply for registration in B.C., Lowe has voluntarily agreed to conditions on her practice including a suspension of her nursing registration for two months, and education in documentation, ethics, and Indigenous cultural safety.

READ MORE: ‘Coffee with a Cop’ completes successful January, more events in the future: Kelowna RCMP

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HospitalsKelownanurse

Previous story
Human bones found in Kamloops belong to missing Kelowna man
Next story
Family of Tyre Nichols pleads for calm as U.S. braces for ‘horrifying’ video evidence

Just Posted

The episode featuring Maryann Puliz and her children Katie Hrgovic, Stefanie Hergovic, Faith Schofield and Tristan Schofield will air on Feb. 16. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar family competes on Family Feud Canada

Rossland developer applications for permits to remove trees on private property was denied by Rossland council in August 2021. Photo: Jim Bailey
Developer wins case against City of Rossland

Grand Forks paramedics, first responders, and RCMP pay their respects as the procession with Const. Mathieu Nolet makes it way through the city on Tuesday, January 24 . Chris Hammett photo
Fallen officer goes home

Crews busy trying to restore power to those still in the dark. photo: Chris Hammett
Single vehicle MVA takes out power pole and leaves surrounding area in the dark