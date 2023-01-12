(Emahlee Cobman/Facebook)

Kelowna Mounties pay tribute to Nelson officer who died in avalanche

Emergency services stop along Hwy. 33

Emergency services in Kelowna formed a procession along Highway 33 on Jan. 12, to honour their fallen brethren.

Nelson Const. Wade Tittemore was skiing with co-worker Mathieu Nolet near Kaslo on Jan. 9 when an avalanche struck the pair, killing Tittemore and sending Nolet to hospital.

READ MORE: Nelson police officer dies in avalanche, another critically injured

The two were off-duty at the time.

Kelowna’s police cruisers, fire engines and ambulances briefly stopped on Thursday morning along the highway as Tittemore’s body was transported through Kelowna back to Nelson.

“Kelowna Regional RCMP recognize and feel the loss of serving Nelson Police Officer, Const.Wade Tittemore,” reads a release from the local detachment.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Tittemore’s family with funeral costs.

READ MORE: Online fundraiser started for Nelson officers caught in avalanche

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AvalancheCity of KelownaNelsonPolice

Previous story
Thieves snag $15K of wood from B.C. helicopter logging site
Next story
Researchers consider how to ‘denormalize’ drinking culture ahead of new alcohol guide

Just Posted

Nelson Police Department Sgt. Corey Hoy and an onlooker embrace Thursday as a convoy carrying Const. Wade Tittemore’s body arrived in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
PHOTOS: First responders salute convoy returning deceased Nelson officer

Thomas Linthorne. (RCMP photo)
Creston RCMP looking for man with outstanding warrant

Todd Wallace has resigned as a Salmo councillor due to his Parkinson's. Photo: Submitted
Salmo councillor forced to resign due to Parkinson’s

Taxiway and apron work at the West Kootenay Regional airport will begin this summer. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar airport gets $2 million ‘game-changer’ grant