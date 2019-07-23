Kelowna cab driver charged with sexual assault

RCMP received a report May 28 alleging a taxi passenger had been sexually assaulted by a cab driver

A Kelowna taxi driver has been charged with sexual assault.

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 37, was arrested on May 30 following an investigation into an alleged assault in the early morning hours of May 26.

READ MORE: Trial delayed for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

READ MORE: Police take down possibly armed suspects in downtown Kelowna

He was released on strict conditions pending a first court appearance and his chauffeur’s permit was surrendered and seized by police.

A detailed report was forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration, and charges were approved.

Sidhu made a first appearance in courts on July 4. He is set for a second court appearance on July 25.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island
Next story
Coroner investigating after body recovered from Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

BC Housing to host information meeting on application process for 19th Street affordable housing

The meeting will take place Wed., July 24, at 6 p.m. at the GFSS auditorium

Grand Forks council denies pot shop for Weeds Glass & Gifts

The company owns two buildings in the city and is currently renting one to a competitor

PLACE NAMES: Grand Forks neighbourhoods, Part 2

No nuts were grown in Almond Gardens

Warming centre has until July 31 to vacate 7500 Donaldson Dr.

The landlord of the building sent a letter to operators earlier in July

Christina Lake homecoming welcomes all to the party

Tenth annual homecoming celebrates founders, volunteers and lakers

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Northern B.C. First Nation clan sues pipeline company

Wet’suwet’en clan seeks damages and costs from Coastal Gaslink over destruction of access point camp

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in B.C.

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho posted on social media that he was in Penticton recently

Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

More than 223,000 online surveys were submitted in the government’s public consultation

Coroner investigating after body recovered from Okanagan Lake

Penticton fire department assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a body Saturday

Overdoses overwhelming in B.C. Interior

Part two: Who’s affected by the current opioid crisis

Kelowna cab driver charged with sexual assault

RCMP received a report May 28 alleging a taxi passenger had been sexually assaulted by a cab driver

Jurors talk about trial of U.S. man convicted in 1987 murders of B.C. couple

Three jurors offer a window into deliberations during the trial

Most Read