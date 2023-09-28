‘Karma’ market reaches out to help Grand Forks moms

If any mothers in Grand Forks needed supplies, a free market was waiting for them outside Boundary Family Services.

The Kelowna branch of the poverty relief organization Mamas for Mamas held a pop-up “karma” market in front of the social services building on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Residents were encouraged to bring gently used clothes and any unwrapped hygiene supplies, such as diapers, wipes, toothpaste and cleaning products for moms and families to pick up. Anyone who arrived to drop off goods were encouraged by organizers Temeeka Guy and Leah Nason to take what they needed and enjoy some free snacks, relax and enjoy each other’s company.

There is a need for support for moms in the city, said Nason.

“Families need help here, especially with the strike happening at Rockwool,” she said. “We put the word out we were coming, come down and leave what you can and take what you need and the reception was great. People have been bringing a lot of clothes, gently used baby equipment.”

They run on donations, making sure every item gets to a person in need, she added. This was the first time they had a karma market in Grand Forks, said Guy, explaining they heard there was a need for assistance, so they packed up items and advertised on social media they were coming.

Mamas for Mamas is a western Canada organization helping to support mothers and caregivers with donations, programs and support groups. More information is available on their website www.mamasformamas.org

charity