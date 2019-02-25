(Kamloops This Week)

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

  • Feb. 25, 2019 8:00 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops man who sent a young teen cash, pizza and clothing in exchange for a nude photo pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Friday to using telecommunications to arrange a sexual offence against a child.

Court heard 36-year-old Justin Harvey McGowan met a 13-year-old girl last September through the online app Whisper, which allows users to post anonymously.

The two never met face-to-face, but the girl sent McGowan a nude photo. In exchange, he sent her $100, a hoodie, pizza and a brownie.

Police were made aware of the situation and McGowan was arrested and charged.

McGowan apologized in court on Friday.

“I’m ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated,” he said, noting he was intoxicated at the time.

READ MORE: Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

READ MORE: Advocates warn parents about Snapchat map dangers

Crown prosecutor Frank Caputo is seeking a jail term of 12 to 18 months, while defence lawyer Don Campbell pitched a six-month prison sentence.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey said he needs time to think about the sentence. Lawyers are expected to meet next week to set a date for a decision.

McGowan is not in custody.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school
Next story
Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Just Posted

Spotlight Films present Fahrenheit 11/9

The film explores the Trump presidency

Celebrating Family Day in Grand Forks

The activities on Market offered plenty for the whole family to do.

Grand Forks council flip-flops on BC Housing proposal

The low-income housing project on 19th was recalled for a second vote.

Rescued snowmobilers ill-prepared for emergency, Castlegar RCMP say

Two men rescued Wednesday night were not ready for overnight in back country

B.C. Interior free from measles

Vancouver measles outbreak hasn’t spread to the B.C. Interior

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The resort said it passed the water tests done by Fraser Health for a waterborne bacteria

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

SIDIT complaints review nearing completion

MLA hopes government review of controversy surrounding Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust completed within next 30 days

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

Most Read