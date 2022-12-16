Police dog Neeka. (Kamloops RCMP/Submitted)

Police dog Neeka. (Kamloops RCMP/Submitted)

Kamloops canine cop earns special treat for hard work

Neeka nabs man fleeing from stolen vehicle

A Kamloops police dog was recently rewarded for catching a pair of crooks.

Neeka was on the case just before 9a.m. on the morning of Dec. 16 when frontline officers saw what they believed to be a stolen vehicle heading eastbound on Halston Connector Road.

The vehicle was spotted for a second time by another officer who narrowly avoided a head-on collision with it. It was then found near MacDonald Park after a short search, when a man and woman fled on foot.

The woman was arrested shortly after, and found to have four outstanding warrants. The man was found by the sharp nose of Neeka hiding under a trailer.

After a brief struggle, he was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and arrested with outstanding warrants as well.

It was determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in Kamloops earlier this month.

Kamloops RCMP recommend not to run from their top dog.

“Neeka got a treat for her efforts today, and wants to remind those who are thinking about running from her over the holidays, not to, because she will be working,” said Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet.

READ MORE: Two men charged in Kelowna Rail Trail assault skip court

READ MORE: Downtown Kelowna Association hot chocolate fundraiser stirs up cold, hard cash for food bank

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaDogsKamloopsRCMP

Previous story
Princeton man ordered to pay more than $4K for neglecting dog
Next story
Daughter hopes for ‘Christmas miracle’ as B.C. mom’s kidney fails

Just Posted

Travis Green, formerly the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, has been tapped to head up Team Canada’s coaching staff at the Spengler Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Green, Niedermayer named to Team Canada coaching staff for Spengler Cup

This bear cub in New Denver died after it was relocated to a wildlife shelter in Smithers. Photo: Submitted
Bear cub rescued in New Denver dies at animal shelter

A person was killed at the train crossing in Hope, on 6th Avenue early Thursday morning. (Hope Standard file photo)
Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop