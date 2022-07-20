Junior ultimate Frisbee camp returns to Grand Forks

Camp is for kids in Grades 5 to 8 provides lessons on both technical skills and sportsmanship

The junior ultimate Frisbee camp gives kids from Grades 5 to 8 the opportunity to gain technical skills, as well as sportsmanship. (Photo submitted by Grand Forks Ultimate)

The Grand Forks junior ultimate Frisbee camp was held for the first time last week.

18 players attended the camp, from Grades 5 to 8. This gives them the opportunity to improve their skills as they head into high school.

The camp has a strong focus on sportsmanship and building team connections, said Kristy Kuromi, who is on the coordination committee for the camp.

“Ultimate is really cool in that we’re trying to build sportsmanship and camaraderie as well as ultimate skills,” Kuromi said. “We don’t want to be great ultimate players at the expense of sportsmanship.”

Activities include spirit games, skill building drills, games, and scrimmage.

This is the first time the junior camp has been held in the past several years due to the pandemic. But this year, the camp offers something new.

For the first time, the camp was coached by former camp members and players on the high school team.

“They’re very skilled players and they’re fabulous with the kids,” Kuromi said.

Ultimate Frisbee is a growing sport in the Grand Forks community. The Grand Forks Secondary School (GFSS) team recently won the provincial championships in May, and four players will be competing for a club team in nationals later this summer. There is also an adult ultimate team.

Grand Forks and District Recreation is also hoping to host a youth ultimate league this fall.

Kuromi said that the camp organizers hope to give kids an opportunity to hone their ultimate skills and connect with other players.

“We want to spread the love of ultimate, let kids develop it, but also really share and encourage that spirit of the game and that culture of sportsmanship.”

