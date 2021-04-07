Judge orders warrant for Grand Forks man accused of drug-trafficking

Matthew Straume did not show up for his scheduled appearance at the city courthouse Tuesday, April 6.

A provincial judge on Tuesday, April 6, ordered a bench warrant for accused drug trafficker, Matthew Straume.

Judge Phillip Seagram issued an endorsed warrant in connection with three criminal cases against Straume, who didn’t turn up for his scheduled court appearance at the city courthouse.

Straume faces three federal drug trafficking charges stemming from his arrest in Grand Forks last November. He meanwhile faces provincial Crown charges for mischief and resisting a peace officer in Grand Forks last July and for allegedly driving on a prohibited licence in Grand Forks last October, according to court documents.

He last appeared at the city courthouse on March 9. Straume has not entered pleas in any of his three cases.

