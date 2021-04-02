A vial with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A vial with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Johnson & Johnson testing COVID-19 vaccine on teens in Canada and U.S.

The study is testing the safety and efficacy of both one-dose and two-dose regimens of the vaccine

Johnson & Johnson has started testing its COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents, beginning with those ages 16 and 17.

The teens will be added to an ongoing study of the vaccine in adults that began last September, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drugmaker said Friday.

After initial data from the older teens is reviewed, the trial will expand to add adolescents ages 12 to 15.

J&J says the first teens are being enrolled in the United Kingdom and Spain. Teens in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands will be added, followed by teens in Brazil and Argentina.

The study is testing the safety and efficacy of both one-dose and two-dose regimens of the vaccine, with the two-dose regimens being studied at intervals of one, two and three months after the first shot.

Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development for the company’s Janssen pharmaceuticals unit, says it also expects to initiate studies in pregnant women and children.

A total of 100 million J&J doses are pledged for the U.S. by late May or June.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Air Canada, Transat call off $190 million deal after European approval denied
Next story
Pope on Good Friday hears children tell of pandemic losses

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

16 people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care

The Easter Bunny will be handing out chocolate eggs to Grand Forks’ kids and their families when the Warriner Express drives around the city Saturday, April 3. Photo courtesy of Gabe Warriner
Easter Bunny to visit Grand Forks children in drive-by parade

The Gazette will live-stream Saturday’s fun, brought to you by the Warriner Express

Grand Forks’ first responders rescued a man trapped in his car off Highway 3, near Grand Forks on Thursday morning, April 1. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Injured motorist airlifted to hospital after Highway 3 crash near Grand Forks

Volunteer firefighters freed the man from a car which rolled down an embankment

Grand Forks/Fire Rescue volunteers spent all of Monday night, March 29, battling a fire that destroyed a city woman’s home at 2240 B Almond Gardens Rd. East. Photo courtesy of Laurie Parsons
Cause of Grand Forks Almond Gardens fire ‘undetermined’

Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne said he knows where the fire started, but too much evidence went up in flames

A community forest near Slocan is among the 44 projects in B.C. receiving funds for wildfire mitigation. File photo
Community forests in West Kootenay receive wildfire mitigation grants

Projects in Kaslo, Slocan, Creston, Nakusp and Harrop-Procter are among the recipients

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

Lucy Phua was an academic advisor at Thompson Rivers University. She died after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street at University Drive on Nov. 15, 2019. (Facebook)
B.C. man behind wheel in fatal collision gets $2,000 fine, driving restrictions

David Tucker, 43, is to pay a $2,000 fine and go 18 months without driving – except for work and certain errands

Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night

B.C. Attorney General David Eby talks during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. applying for stay in court after court rules ICBC tribunal partly unconstitutional

Attorney-General David Eby stands by the government’s plan, which aims to divert minor claims to the tribunal

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

It’s birthing season for raccoons, and homeowners may want to make sure their attics are well-sealed. (News Bulletin file)
B.C. beware: bandit babies may be moving in

It’s racoon birthing season and homeowners should know what to expect

Surrey Police Service has announced five more hires to its leadership team. (File photo)
Police in B.C. confirm truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired

Information disclosed during hiring process, deemed ‘not a barrier’ by Surrey Police Service

Bernadette Cheung poses for a photograph outside Little Mountain Place, where her grandmother, who passed away, was a resident, in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. An inspection of the long-term care home found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate as the virus spread throughout the facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Staff shortage during B.C.’s deadliest COVID-19 care home outbreak: report

An inspection found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate at Vancouver’s Little Mountain Place

An appeal has been filed in a British Columbia Supreme Court decision that upheld public health orders banning indoor religious services in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. churches to appeal court decision that upheld COVID-19 restrictions

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced Thursday it is asking for a higher court to review the decision

Most Read