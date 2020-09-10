It’s back to school for most Boundary students, starting Thursday

Eighth-graders in Grand Forks and Boundary Creek secondaries started high school in the COVID-19 pandemic

School-aged children across the Boundary will have their first days at school starting Thursday, Sept. 10 — for many, it will be their first time in a classroom since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered British Columbia schools last March.

Primary schoolers (grades K-3) and high school juniors (grades 8-10), will attend three-hour orientations Thursday morning, when teachers will bring them up to speed on School District 51’s new COVID-19 guidelines, explained Superintendent Ken Minette. Teachers will then assess the morning’s events and make future adjustments.

Intermediate students (grades 4-7) and high school seniors (grades 11 and 12) will get the same welcome Friday, Sept. 11.

All Boundary students will have their first full day of classroom instruction Monday, Sept. 14, according to Minette.

Perhaps a strange welcome to high school

Grand Forks Secondary School principal, Brian Foy, greeted GFSS juniors as they walked off their school bus Thursday morning.

After some milling about on the school lawn, the eighth and ninth-graders formed an orderly queue behind tables where teachers took attendance and gave face masks to children who hadn’t brought their own.

Everyone — students, staff, and this reporter, had to wear a mask to enter the building.

Inside, Principal Foy welcomed the eighth-graders at an auditorium assembly. His message stressed what he said were GFSS Wolves’ “collective responsibility.”

“I’m 53 years old,” he said, scanning serried of rows of fidgeting kids, each separated from their neighbour by two empty seats. He’d focused much of his personal life looking out for a small circle of people around his family, he continued.

But things, obviously, are different now.

As Foy explained, everyone at Grand Forks Secondary belongs to a much larger society — one in which the pandemic has foisted mutual responsibilities that extend beyond washing your hands and wearing a mask.

Distance learning available for kids staying at home

Not all students will coming back to SD-51 schools this week, said Superintendent Minette.

The school district has arranged for teachers at Boundary elementaries and high school to assist parents who choose to keep enrolled kids at home during the pandemic, he told the Gazette last week.

All parents whose children are enrolled in the school district have the option to pursue “distance learning” (DL), but Minette explained Wednesday, Sept. 9, that DL won’t meet all students’ needs.

Parents will likely shoulder a great deal of responsibility in terms of motivating their kids to learn and holding them to task as assignments come due, he said. DL teachers will help out as best they can, but he said their teaching won’t be as productive as in the classroom.

Minette encouraged parents children with special needs to send their kids to school, where teachers and eduactional assistants can offer more focused attention.

